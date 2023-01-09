Alaska Air Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 39.4% Upside

Alaska Air Group with ticker code (ALK) have now 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 90 and 45 with the average target price sitting at 61.5. With the stocks previous close at 44.11 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 39.4%. The 50 day MA is 44.86 and the 200 day moving average is 45.94. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,743m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.alaskaair.com

The potential market cap would be $8,007m based on the market concensus.

Alaska Air Group, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.