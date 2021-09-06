Alaska Air Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 36.9% Upside

Alaska Air Group found using ticker (ALK) now have 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 90 and 68 with the average target price sitting at 79.21. Given that the stocks previous close was at 57.84 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 36.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 57.18 and the 200 moving average now moves to 64.07. The market cap for the company is $7,152m. Find out more information at: http://www.alaskaair.com

Alaska Air Group, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.