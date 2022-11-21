Alaska Air Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 35.7% Upside

Alaska Air Group found using ticker (ALK) have now 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 95 and 45 and has a mean target at 62.27. Now with the previous closing price of 45.88 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 35.7%. The day 50 moving average is 43.25 and the 200 day moving average is 47.46. The market cap for the company is $5,921m. Find out more information at: https://www.alaskaair.com

The potential market cap would be $8,036m based on the market concensus.

Alaska Air Group, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.