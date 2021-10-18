Alaska Air Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 35.7% Upside

Alaska Air Group with ticker code (ALK) have now 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 97 and 59.46 calculating the mean target price we have 78.03. Given that the stocks previous close was at 57.52 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 35.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 58.43 and the 200 moving average now moves to 62.29. The market capitalisation for the company is $7,235m. Company Website: http://www.alaskaair.com

Alaska Air Group, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.