Alaska Air Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 34.4% Upside

Alaska Air Group found using ticker (ALK) have now 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 95 and 45 calculating the average target price we see 62.27. With the stocks previous close at 46.34 this would imply there is a potential upside of 34.4%. The day 50 moving average is 43.28 and the 200 moving average now moves to 47.26. The company has a market cap of $5,949m. Company Website: https://www.alaskaair.com

The potential market cap would be $7,994m based on the market concensus.

Alaska Air Group, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.