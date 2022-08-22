Alaska Air Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.9% Upside

Alaska Air Group found using ticker (ALK) now have 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 85 and 45 and has a mean target at 62.5. With the stocks previous close at 46.69 this indicates there is a potential upside of 33.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 43.15 while the 200 day moving average is 50.5. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,761m. Visit the company website at: https://www.alaskaair.com

The potential market cap would be $7,712m based on the market concensus.

Alaska Air Group, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.