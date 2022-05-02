Alaska Air Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.7% Upside

Alaska Air Group with ticker code (ALK) have now 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 85 and 59 and has a mean target at 74.23. Now with the previous closing price of 55.54 this would imply there is a potential upside of 33.7%. The day 50 moving average is 54.65 and the 200 day moving average is 55.31. The company has a market cap of $6,858m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.alaskaair.com

The potential market cap would be $9,166m based on the market concensus.

Alaska Air Group, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.