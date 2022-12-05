Alaska Air Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.3% Upside

Alaska Air Group with ticker code (ALK) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 95 and 45 with the average target price sitting at 62.27. With the stocks previous close at 47.41 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 31.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 43.54 and the 200 day MA is 46.97. The market cap for the company is $5,923m. Company Website: https://www.alaskaair.com

The potential market cap would be $7,780m based on the market concensus.

Alaska Air Group, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.