Alaska Air Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.5% Upside

Alaska Air Group with ticker code (ALK) have now 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 90 and 45 with the average target price sitting at 62.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 49.4 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 26.5%. The day 50 moving average is 45.28 and the 200 day MA is 45.73. The company has a market capitalisation of $6,379m. Visit the company website at: https://www.alaskaair.com

The potential market cap would be $8,070m based on the market concensus.

Alaska Air Group, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.