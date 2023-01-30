Alaska Air Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.1% Upside

Alaska Air Group with ticker code (ALK) have now 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 90 and 50 with a mean TP of 63.19. Given that the stocks previous close was at 51.32 this indicates there is a potential upside of 23.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 46.18 and the 200 moving average now moves to 45.48. The market cap for the company is $6,507m. Visit the company website at: https://www.alaskaair.com

The potential market cap would be $8,012m based on the market concensus.

Alaska Air Group, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.