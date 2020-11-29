Twitter
Alaska Air Group – Consensus Indicates Potential -5.0% Downside

Alaska Air Group with ticker code (ALK) now have 15 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 64 and 43 calculating the mean target price we have 49.87. Now with the previous closing price of 52.47 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -5.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 42.34 while the 200 day moving average is 38.22. The company has a market capitalisation of $6,375m. Company Website: http://www.alaskaair.com

Alaska Air Group, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

