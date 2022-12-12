Alaska Air Group, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 40.0% Upside

Alaska Air Group, Inc. with ticker code (ALK) have now 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 95 and 45 calculating the mean target price we have 61.67. With the stocks previous close at 44.06 this indicates there is a potential upside of 40.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 44.1 and the 200 moving average now moves to 46.66. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,652m. Company Website: https://www.alaskaair.com

The potential market cap would be $7,911m based on the market concensus.

Alaska Air Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.