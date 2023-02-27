Alamos Gold Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.9% Upside

Alamos Gold Inc. with ticker code (AGI) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 14.02 and 10 calculating the mean target price we have 11.32. With the stocks previous close at 10.03 this indicates there is a potential upside of 12.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 10.55 and the 200 day MA is 8.47. The market cap for the company is $3,980m. Find out more information at: https://www.alamosgold.com

The potential market cap would be $4,492m based on the market concensus.

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc.