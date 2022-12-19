Alamos Gold Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.1% Upside

Alamos Gold Inc. found using ticker (AGI) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 11.81 and 9 with a mean TP of 9.88. With the stocks previous close at 9.49 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 4.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 8.65 and the 200 day MA is 7.93. The market cap for the company is $3,802m. Find out more information at: https://www.alamosgold.com

The potential market cap would be $3,959m based on the market concensus.

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc.