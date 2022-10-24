Alamos Gold Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 39.9% Upside

Alamos Gold Inc. with ticker code (AGI) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 14 and 8 and has a mean target at 10.34. With the stocks previous close at 7.39 this would imply there is a potential upside of 39.9%. The day 50 moving average is 7.45 and the 200 day MA is 7.57. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,004m. Company Website: https://www.alamosgold.com

The potential market cap would be $4,204m based on the market concensus.

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc.