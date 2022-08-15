Alamos Gold Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.0% Upside

Alamos Gold Inc. with ticker code (AGI) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 14 and 7.5 and has a mean target at 10.51. With the stocks previous close at 7.9 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 33.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 7.46 and the 200 day MA is 7.64. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,181m. Find out more information at: https://www.alamosgold.com

The potential market cap would be $4,232m based on the market concensus.

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc.