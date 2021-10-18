Alamos Gold Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.5% Upside

Alamos Gold Inc. with ticker code (AGI) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 13.5 and 8 calculating the mean target price we have 10.39. With the stocks previous close at 8.15 this indicates there is a potential upside of 27.5%. The 50 day MA is 7.55 and the 200 day moving average is 8.07. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,175m. Find out more information at: http://www.alamosgold.com/

Alamos Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company’s flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as AuRico Gold Inc. and changed its name to Alamos Gold Inc. in July 2015. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.