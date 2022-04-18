Twitter
Alamos Gold Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

Alamos Gold Inc. with ticker code (AGI) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 14 and 7.5 and has a mean target at 10.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 9.02 this indicates there is a potential upside of 18.3%. The day 50 moving average is 7.96 and the 200 day MA is 7.7. The company has a market cap of $3,593m. Company Website: https://www.alamosgold.com

The potential market cap would be $4,250m based on the market concensus.

Alamos Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company’s flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada. It also holds 100% interest in the Island Gold mine, which comprises approximately 15,000 hectares located in the Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as AuRico Gold Inc. and changed its name to Alamos Gold Inc. in July 2015. Alamos Gold Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

