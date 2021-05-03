Alamos Gold Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.3% Upside

Alamos Gold Inc. found using ticker (AGI) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 10.63 and 6.5 with a mean TP of 8.82. With the stocks previous close at 8 this would imply there is a potential upside of 10.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 8.24 while the 200 day moving average is 8.42. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,293m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.alamosgold.com

Alamos Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company’s flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as AuRico Gold Inc. and changed its name to Alamos Gold Inc. in July 2015. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.