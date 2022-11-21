Alamos Gold Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.3% Upside

Alamos Gold Inc. with ticker code (AGI) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 12.01 and 8 with the average target price sitting at 9.75. With the stocks previous close at 8.84 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 10.3%. The day 50 moving average is 7.74 and the 200 day MA is 7.7. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,515m. Find out more information at: https://www.alamosgold.com

The potential market cap would be $3,877m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc.