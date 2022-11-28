Alamos Gold Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.9% Upside

Alamos Gold Inc. found using ticker (AGI) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 11.98 and 9 calculating the mean target price we have 9.94. Given that the stocks previous close was at 9.75 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 1.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 7.91 and the 200 day moving average is 7.75. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,794m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.alamosgold.com

The potential market cap would be $3,868m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc.