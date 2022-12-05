Alamos Gold Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential .1% Upside

Alamos Gold Inc. found using ticker (AGI) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 11.93 and 9 calculating the average target price we see 9.93. Given that the stocks previous close was at 9.92 this is indicating there is a potential upside of .1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 8.15 and the 200 moving average now moves to 7.81. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,938m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.alamosgold.com

The potential market cap would be $3,942m based on the market concensus.

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc.