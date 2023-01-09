Alamos Gold Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -8.2% Downside

Alamos Gold Inc. found using ticker (AGI) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 11.87 and 9 calculating the mean target price we have 9.9. Now with the previous closing price of 10.78 this would imply there is a potential downside of -8.2%. The day 50 moving average is 9.35 and the 200 day moving average is 8.06. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,297m. Find out more information at: https://www.alamosgold.com

The potential market cap would be $3,946m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc.