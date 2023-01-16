Alamos Gold Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -6.5% Downside

Alamos Gold Inc. with ticker code (AGI) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 11.92 and 9.69 calculating the mean target price we have 10.27. Given that the stocks previous close was at 10.98 this would indicate that there is a downside of -6.5%. The 50 day MA is 9.64 and the 200 moving average now moves to 8.12. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,328m. Find out more information at: https://www.alamosgold.com

The potential market cap would be $4,048m based on the market concensus.

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc.