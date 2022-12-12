Alamos Gold Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.9% Downside

Alamos Gold Inc. with ticker code (AGI) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 11.72 and 9 calculating the mean target price we have 9.85. Now with the previous closing price of 10.04 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -1.9%. The day 50 moving average is 8.46 and the 200 day MA is 7.88. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,886m. Find out more information at: https://www.alamosgold.com

The potential market cap would be $3,812m based on the market concensus.

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc.