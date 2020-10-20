Alamos Gold Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.4% Upside

Alamos Gold Inc. with ticker code (AGI) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 10.63 and 6.5 with the average target price sitting at 8.82. Given that the stocks previous close was at 8.53 this indicates there is a potential upside of 3.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 9.32 and the 200 moving average now moves to 8.94. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,246m. Visit the company website at: http://www.alamosgold.com

Alamos Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company’s flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in a portfolio of development stage projects in Turkey, Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company was formerly known as AuRico Gold Inc. and changed its name to Alamos Gold Inc. in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn