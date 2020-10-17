Alamo Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.8% Upside

Alamo Group found using ticker (ALG) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 145 and 117 calculating the mean target price we have 131.69. Now with the previous closing price of 116.76 this indicates there is a potential upside of 12.8%. The 50 day MA is 110.13 and the 200 day MA is 102.08. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,401m. Company Website: http://www.alamo-group.com

Alamo Group Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts. It also provides truck-mounted air vacuum, mechanical broom, and regenerative air sweepers; pothole patchers; leaf collection equipment and replacement brooms; parking lot and street sweepers; excavators; catch basin cleaners and roadway debris vacuum systems; truck-mounted vacuum trucks, combination sewer cleaners, and hydro excavators; ice control products; snow plows and heavy duty snow removal equipment, hitches, attachments, and graders; landscape and vegetation maintenance equipment; and public works and runway maintenance products, parts, and services. In addition, the company offers rotary and finishing mowers, flail and disc mowers, front-end loaders, backhoes, rotary tillers, posthole diggers, scraper blades, and replacement parts, as well as zero turn radius mowers; cutting parts, plain and hard-faced replacement tillage tools, disc blades, and fertilizer application components; aftermarket agricultural parts; and heavy-duty mechanical rotary mowers, snow blowers, rock removal equipment, and replacement parts. Further, it provides tractor attachments; agricultural implements; hydraulic and boom-mounted hedge and grass cutters, and other tractor attachments and implements; hedgerow cutters, industrial grass mowers, and agricultural seedbed preparation cultivators; self-propelled sprayers and multi-drive load-carrying vehicles; cutting blades; hydraulic and mechanical boom mowers; and high pressure cleaning systems and trenchers. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Seguin, Texas.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn