Alamo Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.1% Upside

Alamo Group found using ticker (ALG) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 186 and 173 with the average target price sitting at 181. Now with the previous closing price of 144.68 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 25.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 149.29 and the 200 moving average now moves to 152.39. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,732m. Find out more information at: http://www.alamo-group.com

Alamo Group Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts. It also provides truck-mounted air vacuum, mechanical broom, and regenerative air sweepers; pothole patchers; leaf collection equipment and replacement brooms; parking lot and street sweepers; excavators; catch basin cleaners and roadway debris vacuum systems; truck-mounted vacuum trucks, combination sewer cleaners, and hydro excavators; ice control products; snow plows and heavy duty snow removal equipment, hitches, attachments, and graders; landscape and vegetation maintenance equipment; and public works and runway maintenance products, parts, and services. In addition, the company offers rotary and finishing mowers, flail and disc mowers, front-end loaders, backhoes, rotary tillers, posthole diggers, scraper blades, and replacement parts, as well as zero turn radius mowers; cutting parts, plain and hard-faced replacement tillage tools, disc blades, and fertilizer application components; aftermarket agricultural parts; and heavy-duty mechanical rotary mowers, snow blowers, rock removal equipment, and replacement parts. Further, it provides tractor attachments; agricultural implements; hydraulic and boom-mounted hedge and grass cutters, and other tractor attachments and implements; hedgerow cutters, industrial grass mowers, and agricultural seedbed preparation cultivators; self-propelled sprayers and multi-drive load-carrying vehicles; cutting blades; hydraulic and mechanical boom mowers; and high pressure cleaning systems and trenchers. Alamo Group Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Seguin, Texas.