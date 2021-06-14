Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Alamo Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.2% Upside

Broker Ratings

Alamo Group found using ticker (ALG) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 186 and 168 calculating the average target price we see 176.67. Now with the previous closing price of 149.48 this indicates there is a potential upside of 18.2%. The day 50 moving average is 155.87 while the 200 day moving average is 150.95. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,781m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.alamo-group.com

Alamo Group Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts. It also provides truck-mounted air vacuum, mechanical broom, and regenerative air sweepers; pothole patchers; leaf collection equipment and replacement brooms; parking lot and street sweepers; excavators; catch basin cleaners and roadway debris vacuum systems; truck-mounted vacuum trucks, combination sewer cleaners, and hydro excavators; ice control products; snow plows and heavy duty snow removal equipment, hitches, attachments, and graders; landscape and vegetation maintenance equipment; and public works and runway maintenance products, parts, and services. In addition, the company offers rotary and finishing mowers, flail and disc mowers, front-end loaders, backhoes, rotary tillers, posthole diggers, scraper blades, and replacement parts, as well as zero turn radius mowers; cutting parts, plain and hard-faced replacement tillage tools, disc blades, and fertilizer application components; aftermarket agricultural parts; and heavy-duty mechanical rotary mowers, snow blowers, rock removal equipment, and replacement parts. Further, it provides tractor attachments; agricultural implements; hydraulic and boom-mounted hedge and grass cutters, and other tractor attachments and implements; hedgerow cutters, industrial grass mowers, and agricultural seedbed preparation cultivators; self-propelled sprayers and multi-drive load-carrying vehicles; cutting blades; hydraulic and mechanical boom mowers; and high pressure cleaning systems and trenchers. Alamo Group Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Seguin, Texas.

Share on Stocktwits

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.