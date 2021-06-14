Alamo Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.2% Upside

Alamo Group found using ticker (ALG) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 186 and 168 calculating the average target price we see 176.67. Now with the previous closing price of 149.48 this indicates there is a potential upside of 18.2%. The day 50 moving average is 155.87 while the 200 day moving average is 150.95. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,781m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.alamo-group.com

Alamo Group Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts. It also provides truck-mounted air vacuum, mechanical broom, and regenerative air sweepers; pothole patchers; leaf collection equipment and replacement brooms; parking lot and street sweepers; excavators; catch basin cleaners and roadway debris vacuum systems; truck-mounted vacuum trucks, combination sewer cleaners, and hydro excavators; ice control products; snow plows and heavy duty snow removal equipment, hitches, attachments, and graders; landscape and vegetation maintenance equipment; and public works and runway maintenance products, parts, and services. In addition, the company offers rotary and finishing mowers, flail and disc mowers, front-end loaders, backhoes, rotary tillers, posthole diggers, scraper blades, and replacement parts, as well as zero turn radius mowers; cutting parts, plain and hard-faced replacement tillage tools, disc blades, and fertilizer application components; aftermarket agricultural parts; and heavy-duty mechanical rotary mowers, snow blowers, rock removal equipment, and replacement parts. Further, it provides tractor attachments; agricultural implements; hydraulic and boom-mounted hedge and grass cutters, and other tractor attachments and implements; hedgerow cutters, industrial grass mowers, and agricultural seedbed preparation cultivators; self-propelled sprayers and multi-drive load-carrying vehicles; cutting blades; hydraulic and mechanical boom mowers; and high pressure cleaning systems and trenchers. Alamo Group Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Seguin, Texas.