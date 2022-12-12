Alamo Group, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.4% Upside

Alamo Group, Inc. with ticker code (ALG) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 195 and 156 calculating the average target price we see 175. Given that the stocks previous close was at 146.6 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 19.4%. The 50 day MA is 145.09 and the 200 day moving average is 132.44. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,744m. Company Website: https://www.alamo-group.com

The potential market cap would be $2,082m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Alamo Group Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts. This segment also provides rotary and finishing mowers, flail and disc mowers, front-end loaders, backhoes, rotary tillers, posthole diggers, scraper blades and replacement parts, zero turn radius mowers, cutting parts, plain and hard-faced replacement tillage tools, disc blades, and fertilizer application components; aftermarket agricultural parts, heavy-duty mechanical rotary mowers, snow blowers, rock removal equipment, replacement parts, tractor attachments, agricultural implements, hydraulic and boom-mounted hedge and grass cutters, tractor attachments and implements, hedgerow cutters, industrial grass mowers, agricultural seedbed preparation cultivators, self-propelled sprayers and multi-drive load-carrying vehicles, cutting blades, and hydraulic and mechanical boom mowers. The company’s Industrial Equipment Division segment offers truck-mounted air vacuum, mechanical broom, and regenerative air sweepers, pothole patchers, leaf collection equipment and replacement brooms, parking lot and street sweepers, excavators, catch basin cleaners, and roadway debris vacuum systems, as well as truck-mounted vacuum machines, combination sewer cleaners, and hydro excavators. This segment also offers ice control products, snowplows and heavy duty snow removal equipment, hitches, attachments, and graders; and public works and runway maintenance products, parts, and services, and high pressure cleaning systems and trenchers. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Seguin, Texas.