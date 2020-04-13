Akoustis Technologies – Consenus Indicates Potential 86.5% Upside

Akoustis Technologies with ticker code (AKTS) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12 and 10 with the average target price sitting at 10.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 5.63 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 86.5%. The day 50 moving average is 5.53 while the 200 day moving average is 7.32. The market cap for the company is $257m. Visit the company website at: http://www.akoustis.com

Akoustis Technologies, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services. The RF Filters segment consists of amplifier and filter products. It offers RF filters for mobile wireless devices, such as smartphones and tablets, cellular infrastructure equipment, Wi-Fi premise equipment, and defense applications. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina.

