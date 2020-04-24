Akoustis Technologies – Consenus Indicates Potential 45.0% Upside

Akoustis Technologies found using ticker (AKTS) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 12 and 10 with a mean TP of 10.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 7.24 this indicates there is a potential upside of 45.0%. The 50 day MA is 5.69 and the 200 day moving average is 7.31. The company has a market capitalisation of $303m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.akoustis.com

Akoustis Technologies, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services. The RF Filters segment consists of amplifier and filter products. It offers RF filters for mobile wireless devices, such as smartphones and tablets, cellular infrastructure equipment, Wi-Fi premise equipment, and defense applications. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina.

