Akoustis Technologies – Consenus Indicates Potential 36.2% Upside

Akoustis Technologies found using ticker (AKTS) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 12 and 10 with a mean TP of 10.5. With the stocks previous close at 7.71 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 36.2%. The day 50 moving average is 5.62 and the 200 moving average now moves to 7.32. The company has a market cap of $269m. Company Website: http://www.akoustis.com

Akoustis Technologies, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services. The RF Filters segment consists of amplifier and filter products. It offers RF filters for mobile wireless devices, such as smartphones and tablets, cellular infrastructure equipment, Wi-Fi premise equipment, and defense applications. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn