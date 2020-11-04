Akoustis Technologies – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.1% Upside

Akoustis Technologies found using ticker (AKTS) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12 and 10 with a mean TP of 10.71. Now with the previous closing price of 8.23 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 30.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 8.16 and the 200 day moving average is 8.1. The company has a market cap of $325m. Visit the company website at: http://www.akoustis.com

Akoustis Technologies, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services. The RF Filters segment consists of amplifier and filter products. It offers RF filters for mobile wireless devices, such as smartphones and tablets, cellular infrastructure equipment, Wi-Fi customer premise equipment, military and defense applications. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina.