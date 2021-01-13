Akoustis Technologies – Consensus Indicates Potential -5.2% Downside

Akoustis Technologies found using ticker (AKTS) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 17 and 10 with a mean TP of 12.86. With the stocks previous close at 13.56 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -5.2%. The day 50 moving average is 10.39 while the 200 day moving average is 8.65. The company has a market cap of $514m. Company Website: http://www.akoustis.com

Akoustis Technologies, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services. The RF Filters segment consists of amplifier and filter products. It offers RF filters for mobile wireless devices, such as smartphones and tablets, cellular infrastructure equipment, Wi-Fi customer premise equipment, military and defense applications. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina.