Akerna Corp. – Consenus Indicates Potential 97.2% Upside

Akerna Corp. found using ticker (KERN) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 14 and 14 with a mean TP of 14. Now with the previous closing price of 7.1 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 97.2%. The 50 day MA is 5.88 and the 200 day moving average is 6.97. The market capitalisation for the company is $94m. Find out more information at: http://www.akerna.com

Akerna Corp. operates a technology company in the cannabis space. The company offers MJ Platform and Leaf Data Systems that provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

