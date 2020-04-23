Akerna Corp. – Consenus Indicates Potential 87.2% Upside

Akerna Corp. found using ticker (KERN) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 14 and 14 with a mean TP of 14. Now with the previous closing price of 7.48 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 87.2%. The day 50 moving average is 5.96 while the 200 day moving average is 7.04. The company has a market cap of $99m. Visit the company website at: http://www.akerna.com

Akerna Corp. operates a technology company in the cannabis space. The company offers MJ Platform and Leaf Data Systems that provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

