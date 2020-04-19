Akerna Corp. – Consenus Indicates Potential 81.8% Upside

Akerna Corp. found using ticker (KERN) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 14 and 14 calculating the mean target price we have 14. Given that the stocks previous close was at 7.7 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 81.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 5.93 and the 200 day MA is 7.02. The company has a market cap of $101m. Find out more information at: http://www.akerna.com

Akerna Corp. operates a technology company in the cannabis space. The company offers MJ Platform and Leaf Data Systems that provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

