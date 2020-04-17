Akerna Corp. – Consenus Indicates Potential 80.4% Upside

Akerna Corp. found using ticker (KERN) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 14 and 14 with a mean TP of 14. Given that the stocks previous close was at 7.76 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 80.4%. The day 50 moving average is 5.96 and the 200 day moving average is 6.99. The market cap for the company is $99m. Visit the company website at: http://www.akerna.com

Akerna Corp. operates a technology company in the cannabis space. The company offers MJ Platform and Leaf Data Systems that provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn