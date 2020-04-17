Akerna Corp. – Consenus Indicates Potential 80.4% Upside

Akerna Corp. found using ticker (KERN) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 14 and 14 with a mean TP of 14. Given that the stocks previous close was at 7.76 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 80.4%. The day 50 moving average is 5.96 and the 200 day moving average is 6.99. The market cap for the company is $99m. Visit the company website at: http://www.akerna.com
Akerna Corp. operates a technology company in the cannabis space. The company offers MJ Platform and Leaf Data Systems that provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.