Akerna Corp. – Consenus Indicates Potential 75.7% Upside

Akerna Corp. with ticker code (KERN) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 14 and 14 and has a mean target at 14. Now with the previous closing price of 7.97 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 75.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 5.97 and the 200 day MA is 6.98. The market capitalisation for the company is $104m. Company Website: http://www.akerna.com
Akerna Corp. operates a technology company in the cannabis space. The company offers MJ Platform and Leaf Data Systems that provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.