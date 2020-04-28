Akerna Corp. – Consenus Indicates Potential 70.3% Upside

Akerna Corp. with ticker code (KERN) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 14 and 14 with the average target price sitting at 14. Now with the previous closing price of 8.22 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 70.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 5.97 while the 200 day moving average is 7.07. The company has a market capitalisation of $106m. Visit the company website at: http://www.akerna.com

Akerna Corp. operates a technology company in the cannabis space. The company offers MJ Platform and Leaf Data Systems that provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn