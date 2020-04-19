Akazoo S.A. – Consenus Indicates Potential 267.7% Upside

Akazoo S.A. with ticker code (SONG) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 11 and 9.17 with the average target price sitting at 9.78. Now with the previous closing price of 2.66 this indicates there is a potential upside of 267.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.94 while the 200 day moving average is 4.79. The market cap for the company is $134m. Visit the company website at: http://www.akazoo.com

Akazoo S.A. operates as an on-demand music and audio streaming, and media and AI technology company. Its service provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline music streaming access to a catalogue of approximately 45 million songs on an ad-free basis. The company uses patented AI for music recommendations and offers online and offline listening. Its free, ad-supported radio service consists of approximately 80,000 stations and exists as a separate services and application. It is equipped with a mobile application that works in emerging mobile devices and provides user experience in a range of mobile networks from 2g to 4g LTE. The company focuses on emerging markets and operates in 25 countries. Akazoo S.A. was founded in 2010 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn