Akari Therapeutics Plc – Consenus Indicates Potential 342.2% Upside

Akari Therapeutics Plc found using ticker (AKTX) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 8 and 5 with the average target price sitting at 6.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.47 this indicates there is a potential upside of 342.2%. The day 50 moving average is 1.54 and the 200 day MA is 1.77. The company has a market cap of $43m. Find out more information at: http://www.akaritx.com

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barré syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

