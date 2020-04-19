Akari Therapeutics Plc – Consenus Indicates Potential 322.1% Upside

Akari Therapeutics Plc found using ticker (AKTX) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 8 and 5 and has a mean target at 6.5. Now with the previous closing price of 1.54 this would imply there is a potential upside of 322.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.5 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.76. The market cap for the company is $45m. Visit the company website at: http://www.akaritx.com

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barré syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

