Akari Therapeutics Plc – Consenus Indicates Potential 319.4% Upside

Akari Therapeutics Plc found using ticker (AKTX) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 8 and 5 and has a mean target at 6.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.55 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 319.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.5 and the 200 day moving average is 1.76. The company has a market capitalisation of $46m. Company Website: http://www.akaritx.com

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barré syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

