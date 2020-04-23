Akari Therapeutics Plc – Consenus Indicates Potential 311.4% Upside

Akari Therapeutics Plc found using ticker (AKTX) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 8 and 5 with a mean TP of 6.5. With the stocks previous close at 1.58 this would imply there is a potential upside of 311.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.48 while the 200 day moving average is 1.76. The market capitalisation for the company is $46m. Company Website: http://www.akaritx.com

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barré syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

