Akari Therapeutics Plc – Consenus Indicates Potential 306.3% Upside

Akari Therapeutics Plc with ticker code (AKTX) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 8 and 5 and has a mean target at 6.5. Now with the previous closing price of 1.6 this would imply there is a potential upside of 306.3%. The day 50 moving average is 1.46 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.75. The market cap for the company is $49m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.akaritx.com

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barré syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

