Akamai Technologies, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 3.1% Upside

Akamai Technologies, Inc. with ticker code (AKAM) have now 18 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 111 and 80 calculating the mean target price we have 96.11. With the stocks previous close at 93.19 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 3.1%. The 50 day MA is 86.63 and the 200 day moving average is 87.16. The market cap for the company is $15,467m. Find out more information at: http://www.akamai.com

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients. The company also offers enterprise security solutions, including Enterprise Application Access that enables remote access to applications; and Enterprise Threat Protector to enable enterprise security teams to identify, block, and mitigate targeted attacks. In addition, the company provides Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a suite of intelligent performance optimization tools and controls; Dynamic Site Accelerator to accelerate and secure interactive Websites; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; and mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website. Further, it provides carrier solutions, including Aura Managed CDN, intelligent recursive DNS platforms, and security and personalization services; and media delivery solutions, such as adaptive delivery, download delivery, media services live, and media analytics, as well as NetStorage, a cloud storage solution. The company sells its solutions through direct sales and service organization; and channel partners. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.