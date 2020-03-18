Akamai Technologies – Consenus Indicates Potential 28.9% Upside

Akamai Technologies found using ticker (AKAM) have now 16 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 120 and 90 with a mean TP of 107.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 83.23 this would imply there is a potential upside of 28.9%. The 50 day MA is 93.2 while the 200 day moving average is 90.03. The market cap for the company is $14,315m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.akamai.com

Akamai Technologies provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients. The company also offers enterprise security solutions, including Enterprise Application Access that enables remote access to applications; and Enterprise Threat Protector to enable enterprise security teams to identify, block, and mitigate targeted attacks. In addition, the company provides Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a suite of intelligent performance optimization tools and controls; Dynamic Site Accelerator to accelerate and secure interactive Websites; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; and mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website. Further, it provides carrier solutions, including Aura Managed CDN, intelligent recursive DNS platforms, and security and personalization services; and media delivery solutions, such as adaptive delivery, download delivery, media services live, and media analytics, as well as NetStorage, a cloud storage solution. The company sells its solutions through direct sales and service organization; and channel partners. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

