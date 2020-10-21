AK Steel Holding Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 80.6% Upside

AK Steel Holding Corporation found using ticker (AKS) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3.5 and 3 calculating the average target price we see 3.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.8 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 80.6%. The day 50 moving average is 1.55 and the 200 day MA is 1.55. The market cap for the company is $491m. Company Website: 0

0

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn